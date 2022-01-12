What is human trafficking? For some, this may conjure up images of international kidnapping and worldwide sex trade, such as seen in the movies. Human trafficking, however, is broader and more complex.
It need not involve kidnapping or even the crossing of borders. It even need not involve physical control.
There are generally two common types of human trafficking: sex and labor.
Sex trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transportation, obtaining, patronizing, or soliciting a person for the purposes of commercial sex acts induced by force, fraud, or coercion. It also includes whenever the person exploited is under 18 years of age regardless of the use force, fraud, or coercion. When the victim is a child, exploitation is automatically inferred based on age and immaturity.
Labor trafficking is the use of force, fraud, or coercion to recruit, harbor, transport or obtain a person for labor or services in involuntary servitude, debt bondage, or slavery. One can see that sex trafficking may overlap with labor trafficking when the ends are also for involuntary servitude, debt bondage, or slavery.
Again, trafficking need not cross boarders or involve smuggling. Trafficking and smuggling are two different things. The difference is that trafficking necessarily involves exploitation.
Not all smuggling involves trafficking, and not all trafficking involves smuggling. For example, one may pay a smuggler cash to help him cross a boarder. There need not be exploitation. It may involve an even exchange. Trafficking, however, necessarily involves exploitation, which again involves force, fraud, or coercion. It also may even begin through the victim committing voluntary and willing acts; however, over time, through the means of exploitation, the person becomes trapped and a victim of human trafficking.
Those exploited through trafficking are victims, despite what may on the outside appear to be voluntary and willing participation. Again, trafficking is the criminal exploitation of another into servitude.
To understand human trafficking, it is important to understand “debt bondage.” At the onset, a victim may receive a benefit with the agreement to repay a debt through performance of sex acts or other labor. As the repayment begins, the value of the services provided may not actually be applied to the settling of the debt equally or fairly. Soon, the original terms of the debt become irrelevant. The exploitation takes over, and the person becomes a victim of trafficking. The application of force, fraud, or coercion take over and shift the balance of power in favor of the perpetrator and the acts become involuntary.
Force may be physical violence, confinement, or control. While physical violence may be a common characteristic of what many imagine as human trafficking, the other forms can be just as exploitive.
Fraud may occur through making promises that are never fulfilled. The lingering promises create false hope and expectations that soon the debt will be paid, but the exploitation continues.
Coercion usually involves threats of serious harm or restraint to the victim or another person. It may involve a scheme, plan, or pattern intended to cause a person to believe that the failure to perform an act would result in serious harm to the victim or another person about whom the victim cares or loves. It may involve threats to harm one’s reputation by telling loved ones what the victim has been doing, such as performing commercial sex acts. It may involve threats to use legal process by calling police or immigration and reporting them for the crimes they are committing, such as prostitution. It may involve taking and destroying passports or identification cards. It may involve control of one’s access to a controlled substance to which the victim is addicted. It may include use of psychological or physical harm or restraint as means of control. In the end, the victim is made to feel powerless and trapped. The result is a form of slavery or involuntary servitude. Soon the original lures, such as a loan or promise, become meaningless. The victim finds him or herself caught in a web of coercive control.
The length of time involved in trafficking can fluctuate. For instance, an adult may lure a young woman into a compromising situation. He may threaten exposing her actions and damage her reputation unless she performs certain number of sex acts over a weekend. It simply depends on the scope of the perpetrator’s scheme, operation, and resources.
There are both federal and state laws designed to attack human trafficking. Here in Michigan, there is a series of 4 levels of criminal offenses. The level depends on the type and severity of acts, the involvement of things like kidnapping or criminal sexual conduct, or the severity of the injury to the victim. They are punishable by up to 10 years, 15 years, 20 years, or life.
Some victims may be reluctant to testify based on the power and control held by the perpetrator. They may also fear criminal prosecution themselves for their involvement in the criminal activity. There are laws that also make proving these crimes easier for law enforcement officers, such as allowing the use of experts and not needing the testimony of the victim. Additionally, there are bills being considered that would protect them from prosecution outright. The objective is to help law enforcement go after the human trafficker.
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. To learn more about human trafficking in general, indicators, and making reports, resources are available through the Michigan Commission on Human Trafficking within the Department of the Attorney General, the Michigan Human Trafficking Health Advisory Board within the Department of Community Health, and the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign. One may also make reports to the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline by calling 1-888-373-7888, texting “BEFREE” (233733) or visiting www.humantraffickinghotline.org.
Jason Elmore is the Circuit Court Judge for Wexford and Missaukee counties.
