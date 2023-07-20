CADILLAC – The annual golf fundraiser to benefit the Hands for Haiti nonprofit group is scheduled for Sept. 16 at the Lakewood on the Green course. The 18-hole event features a 9 a.m. shotgun start and includes lunch and dinner.
There are prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive, and longest putt. There is also a “Trivia Hole” and the opportunity to allow the event’s “celebrity golfer” to take a swing for you at the Hands for Haiti hole.
This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Hands of Haiti, which operates St. Marc School, a faith-based school in rural northern Haiti, and helps the poor in that part of the country with food and medical supplies.
The fee is $85 individually or $340 per foursome. There are also hole sponsorships available.
To register, go online to handsforhaiti.ngo and follow the link. For more details, contact Hands for Haiti President Debbi Gischia at (231) 920-7699 or send at email to info@handsforhaiti.ngo.
