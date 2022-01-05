CADILLAC — District Health Department No. 10 is announcing a COVID-19 testing clinic will be closed Jan. 5 due to weather.
The following COVID-19 testing clinic will be closed: Wexford County, DHD No. 10 at 521 Cobb St. in Cadillac.
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: January 5, 2022 @ 7:33 pm
