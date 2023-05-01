CADILLAC — Residents living in and around the Cadillac area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.
Evergreen Resorts will host this community event Wednesday, May, 31. The site is located at 7880 Mackinaw Trail in Cadillac.
Screenings can check for: The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels; Diabetes risk; Kidney and thyroid function and more
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
