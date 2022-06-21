Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties are under a heat advisory today as temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s.
Wexford and Missaukee counties are under the advisory from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with temperatures expected to reach 97 degrees.
Lake and Osceola counties are under the advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with temperatures expected to reach 98 degrees.
During this time, emergency services suggest those in the area should keep hydrated and stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Should anyone feel symptoms of heat stroke, they should move to a cool area and call 911.
