Do you know where the water goes that runs off your property?
In Missaukee County, the water flows into either the Muskegon River Watershed or Manistee River Watershed.
A watershed is an area of land where all the water drains off into the same place. Water makes its way into watersheds either by soaking into the ground or flowing into a body of water such as a wetland, pond, lake, river, stream or creek.
The major bodies of water in Missaukee County are Lake Missaukee, Sapphire Lake, Crooked Lake, Muskegon River, Manistee River, Clam River and Butterfield Creek. The water in Missaukee County’s watersheds will end up in Lake Michigan.
Did you know that stormwater runoff is the leading source of pollution?
Stormwater runoff becomes an issue as cities and suburbs grow and replace forests and fields. Urban development means an increase in the amount of impervious surfaces: buildings, roads and parking lots.
When rain water flows over a developed area, the water picks up pollutants: oil, gas, soil, fertilizer that contains phosphorus and nitrogen, bacteria and trash. In these areas, runoff goes down a storm drain and directly into our lakes, rivers, and streams often without any filtering or treatment.
This polluted runoff can have a detrimental effect on aquatic life as well as human health. One way to slow down runoff and reduce the amount of pollution going into our waterways is to build a rain garden.
What is a rain garden?
A rain garden is a shallow garden filled with native plants that collects rainwater and runoff and lets it slowly soak into the ground. According to the University of Maine Cooperative Extension when installed correctly, rain gardens can reduce the amount of runoff reaching our waterways by 98%. Rain gardens can also help clean and protect our waterways by doing the following:
- Cleaning water by filtering out pollutants and trash
- Protecting our rivers, lakes and drinking water sources
- Replenishing groundwater
- Reducing flooding to homes, streets and sidewalks
- Providing a healthy native habitat for wildlife, birds and pollinators
What type of plants are included in a rain garden?
Rain gardens are planted with native flowers, shrubs, trees and grasses that are easy to maintain and thrive without chemicals. Native plants have adapted to the climate and soil condition where they naturally occur. These plant species provide nectar, pollen and seeds to native butterflies, insects, birds and other animals.
Native plants also provide habitat to wildlife and don’t need as much water or chemicals to grow as compared to other plants. These plants also help keep soil in place with their long, extensive root structures.
Lake City Area School’s Rain Garden
Lake City Area Schools recently added on to their middle/high school building, expanded their parking lot and installed several retaining ponds. These retaining ponds were experiencing soil erosion due to the increased surface area of the parking lot. One of these ponds was selected for a rain garden. Installation of a rain garden will increase the amount of water that filters into the ground, which will decrease erosion around the retaining pond. The rain garden will also help filter out the contaminants in the water that runs off the parking lot. The garden will increase the amount of suitable habitat for butterflies, bees, other insects, birds and small mammals.
Early this fall, students in eighth grade Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) class and High School Earth Science Class at Lake City Area Schools (LCAS) worked with the Missaukee Conservation District (Missaukee CD) to establish this garden. The students received lessons on the importance of planting native plants, managing invasive species, providing habitat for pollinators, managing stormwater runoff, water quality and how rain gardens can help with erosion.
The students then selected native plants for the school’s rain garden with the goal of creating habitat and reducing the amount of runoff to one of the retaining ponds experiencing erosion. This project is one of the activities the students are doing to maintain their recent Michigan Green School Certification.
This rain garden project taken on by the students at LCAS and Missaukee CD is an example of project based learning (PBL). PBL is an instructional method where students engage in real-world learning by actively participating in their own learning. PBL is more than just “doing a project.” Missaukee CD’s Education Coordinator, Andrea Mayer, spent time with the students in the classroom before planting the rain garden.
The students learned how humans can impact the natural world by doing hands-on activities to learn about runoff, pollution, native vs. invasive plants and the benefits of rain gardens to the environment. They were then given the task of designing a rain garden and selecting the best native plants for the garden. The students selected plants based on this criteria: the plant is native to Michigan, what type of soil it needs, what light conditions it prefers, how much water it needs, bloom times and the plant’s color.
Many of the native plants selected by the students were planted in the school’s new rain garden. During the week of October 18, 2021, the students, Missaukee CD staff and volunteers planted 216 native plants that will help filter runoff and provide valuable food sources and habitat for wildlife. This rain garden project will be continued in the spring with a new group of STEM students who will label and prepare the plants for spring growth.
The school intends to use their new rain garden as a learning resource for their students. Missaukee CD hopes that not only will the students benefit from having a small ecosystem on school grounds, it will also act as a demonstration garden for the community and inspire others to install their own rain garden.
The Missaukee Area Community Foundation, a geographic component of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, granted $1,800 for this project.
This grant award from the Youth Advisory Committee supported the installation of the rain garden located at Lake City High and Middle School. Many other Lake City businesses partnered with LCAS, Missaukee CD, and MACF to make this project a success for the school and the community. These businesses include: Newell’s Evergreen Nursery, Miller Contracting, Aten Well Drilling and Birdsfoot Native Nursery.
If you would like more information about installing a rain garden, please contact Andrea Mayer, Missaukee Conservation District, (231) 839-7193 or andrea.mayer@macd.org.
The following website is a great resource for designing a rain garden, and they offer a free Master Rain Gardner Class. https://www.washtenaw.org/647/Rain-Gardens
