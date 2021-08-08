BIG RAPIDS — On Saturday at about 11:40 p.m, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 230th Avenue near 20 Mile Road for a single-vehicle personal injury accident.

The driver was a 24-year-old man from Hersey, who was headed southbound on 230th Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The male was found trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire and rescue.

The male was then transported to the Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed were factors in this incident, the report stated.

Deputies were assisted by Big Rapids Fire and Rescue, and Mecosta County EMS.