BIG RAPIDS — On Saturday at about 11:40 p.m, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 230th Avenue near 20 Mile Road for a single-vehicle personal injury accident.
The driver was a 24-year-old man from Hersey, who was headed southbound on 230th Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The male was found trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by fire and rescue.
The male was then transported to the Big Rapids Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol and speed were factors in this incident, the report stated.
Deputies were assisted by Big Rapids Fire and Rescue, and Mecosta County EMS.
