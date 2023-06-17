CADILLAC — There is no question that Cadillac has a long and storied history when it comes to boat manufacturing and recently a company opened a facility in hopes of adding to that pedigree and heritage.
Highfield Boats recently announced the opening of its new 50,000-square-foot warehouse and rigging facility in Cadillac. The facility is strategically located in Cadillac to not only serve its American dealers and customers of aluminum-hull Rigid Inflatable Boats but also those in Canada.
The facility is already operational and is anticipated to start commencing deliveries sometime this month, according to Highfield Boats USA President Christophe Lavigne. He said the new facility will allow the company to use it as a warehouse but also will allow for the rigging of the boats and assembly of products. This means complete assemblies, engine installations, trailer fits, packing and shipping.
“Our large-boat business in North America has been growing rapidly, and this substantial investment in real estate, personnel and equipment is a testament to our commitment to supporting that growth, Lavigne said. “In 2022 and 2023, sales of our large units (boats over 20 feet) have more than quadrupled and this expansion is dedicated to supporting and expanding on this success. We have assembled a team of industry veterans with over 200 years of combined experience in the marine business to staff the facility and drive this initiative forward.”
He said when it comes to RIBs, Highfield is a leader in the industry with a 20% market share in the United States and Canada. The hope is the new facility will help to main that and help the company grow. In particular, Lavigne said the company is looking to focus on boats over 20 feet.
“Cadillac is a good place to build boats. There are almost 100 years of recreational expertise in Cadillac, Chris Craft, Four Winns and other brands,” he said. “There is true knowledge in Cadillac and Michigan. It is very strategic for us to be here.”
He said with the new facility opening, the company has hired seven or eight people. That number includes a few temporary positions and key hires Melinda Rush, supply chain manager; Josh Davis, rigger; and Tom McLeod, assembly manager.
In addition to this expansion, Highfield Boats recently has formed partnerships with a boat trailer supplier, specialized transportation service and two major wholesale lenders, empowering it to offer enhanced finance programs and financial support to its dealers and partners.
For the upcoming 2024 model year, Highfield is excited to introduce a series of new models. This includes an expanded line of Sport RIBS and the launch of a new series of electric boats.
“Highfield Boats, in collaboration with our partners, is fully committed to providing unparalleled support to our dealer network, customers and expanding our presence throughout North America. We are excited to invite our dealers, partners and the press for a grand opening event, ‘Dare to Dream Big,’ in Cadillac in September,” Lavigne said.
Established in 2011, Highfield Boats has grown into a worldwide boat builder with a complete line of rigid-inflatable hull boats from 6 to 30 feet.
Highfield’s state-of-the-art production facility is located in Asia. Under European management, the facility covers more than 280,000 square feet, employs over 450 staff and has adopted the latest technologies available. To date, Highfield Boats has sold more than 50,000 RIBs.
