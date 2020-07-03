CADILLAC — Fourth of July weekend kicks off with no new COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac area.
As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3, no new cases or deaths were reported in Wexford, Lake, Missaukee or Osceola counties.
Wexford has stayed at 27 confirmed cases and 4 deaths, Lake at 25 cases, Missaukee at 20 cases and one death and Osceola at 25 cases. Both Lake and Osceola counties have not reported any COVID-19 related deaths.
Across Michigan, however, the weekend started with 460 new confirmed cases and three new deaths bringing the total cases up to 65,135 and deaths up to 5,969.
