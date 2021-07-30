Holland Township No. 5
Frl., Dolph
No authorship is given for the following 1940 history of the Dolph School: “Dolph (Holland No. 5 Frl.) originally was a lumbering community, deriving its name from one of its first settlers. Mr. Dolph had the first post office, store and boarding house. The flowing well, just east of the Witheral bridge, marks the site where his home was built. This well also supplied water for the running water system in his house.
“For many years, Dolph was a great trading center. People came from many miles around to buy their groceries, as it was the only place to trade within a great distance.
“Witheral once ran a hotel, and also operated a toll bridge across the Muskegon river, later, the hotel building was used for a store, and is now being used as a residence.
“Some outstanding names in the founding of Dolph are: Dolph, Witheral, Stephenson, Apps, Gowen, Dagg, C.M. White, Sanford Low, Henry S. Shrauger, Jones, Lovelace, Nickerson, Hancock, Sarvercool, Hall, Smith, Kreager, Ryan, Edmonson and Bair. A.J. Schmidt, Andrew Markley, and Homer Hastings are three from the “Old School” who are still alive.
“There are no records to show exactly when the school was started. The county school commissioner’s records go back as far as 1906, while school records go as far back as 1889. However, legends take it still farther back than this.
“Charles M. White furnished the lumber and built the schoolhouse. During the first years, school was held for only a few summer months because the schoolhouse, roughly built, was too cold to permit having school during the winter months. The schoolhouse was finished in 1908.
“The highest number of children enrolled in school at any one time was 42, and the lowest was three. At the present time, there are six enrolled in school. The ninth grade was taught for a couple of year.
“In 1914 the district was listed for the first time as Holland No. 5 Frl. Prior to that time it was Clam Union 5 Frl. (Note: Clam Union was a double township until 1914, when the east half was organized as Holland Township. This explains why there are no Holland Township school districts numbered 1, 2, and 3.)
“Following is a list of teachers from 1906 until the present time: 1906-07, Lucy Miller; 1907-08, Henry Lucas, Mrs. Vander Heide; 1908-09, Gertie Hanford; 1909-11, Elizabeth Cavanagh; 1911-13, Mattie Dykhouse; 1913-14, J. S. Lauffer; 1914-15, W. B. Housler; 1915-16, Martha Dyer; 1916-17, No report on file; 1917-18, Faybert McGee; 1918-20, Violet Foss; 1920-21, Beatrice Nedry; 1921-22, Frances Beemer; 1922-23, Leonard Tacoma; 1923-24, Janet Dieterman; 1924-25, Menno Baas; 1925-26, Harold Hall; 1926-28, Pupils transported; 1928-29, Claude Rathbun; 1929-30, Rose Van Houten; 1930-31, Jeanette Reinink; 1931-32, Katherine E. Briggs; 1932-35, Herman Hendricks; 1935-36, Lillian Kardell; 1936-37, Loyle Hunter; 1937-38, Ruth Bowman; 1938-39, Ruth Wiggins; 1939-40, Marie Vander Woude.”
The Dolph school site was the southeast corner of the northwest quarter of Section 2. Lucy Miller, the first teacher, taught 28 pupils and received a salary of $171. The director was C.M. White, whose address was Dolph, another one of the early post offices which has long since disappeared.
The last report was made in 1943, when the district consolidated with Merritt. The schoolhouse was sold, moved to Nellsville, and remodeled into a house.
