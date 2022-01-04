In the last few years, there seems to be a movement to get back to homestead. More and more people are interested in returning to the land, where they can grow their own food and create an alternative lifestyle closer to nature.
So, what is a homestead and homesteading? A homestead is a home in the country, where the land is used for agriculture. The land will have a dwelling/farmhouse and outbuildings/barns on it. In the past, the homestead was seen as the ancestral home, but there are also first generation homesteads. Homesteading is the act of using the homestead to meet some or all of a family’s needs. It can include food preservation, gardens, livestock, fiber production, logging, beekeeping, etcetera. Overall, it is about living on and working the land.
History of Homesteading in the U.S.
Homesteading has a long history in the United States. Most of the first European settlers would have been homesteaders. On May 20, 1862, Abraham Lincoln signed the first Homestead Act. Throughout the late 1800s and early 1900s laws were added, like the 1930s Subsistence Homesteads under the New Deal. These laws gave public land away free to U.S. citizens. According to the National Park Service, around 270 million acres total or 10% of the area of the U.S. was given to homesteaders. This land was given with the stipulation that the homesteader had to live, farm and improve the land. The Homestead Acts ended in 1976 with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act. Homesteading now is more of a movement and lifestyle.
Modern Homesteading
Modern homesteading is seen as a lifestyle, where the goal is to be as self-sufficient as possible and to get back to the basics. Many homesteaders are looking for an alternative to the modern city life and to connect to nature. Grocery stores are amazing, but sometimes they cause us to have a disconnect from where and how our food is produced. Homesteading has the ability to give this knowledge back, in a hands-on way.
Part of the homesteading lifestyle is learning and passing down skill. With many moving back to the homestead, these skills have been forgotten and need to be relearned. Gardening and butchering a chicken, for example, are skills that take practice and research to master. Some of these skills like food preservation or mending clothes are great homesteading skills to learn before moving to a homestead. Once a family is on a homestead, these skills are much easier to learn if passed down through generations. While learning these skills, you become more connected to your ancestors and have a great appreciation for their values.
There is no standard modern homestead, each one looks and runs differently. Some might only focus on fruit tree and laying hens. While others, live off grid and eat only food they produce. Other’s sill might focus on fiber production and food preservation. There is even an urban homesteading or urban agriculture movement where you do what you can, where you’re at. Many times, starting small and building is the key to a successful homestead. Learning a few skills, then growing a small garden and raising a few laying hens, might lead to a move to the country. The thing to remember is every homestead looks different and the journey takes time.
In the past, homesteads were off the grid with no power. Now, most homestead are grid-tied and/or use alternative energy. Modern homesteading can be stylish and still have technological conveniences. Everyone is different, some may make coffee on a wood stove and others may have a coffee machine. The same goes for off the homestead work or income. Some might need a job off the homestead (full-time or part-time), or they might need to produce extra goods to sell. But the modern homesteader is constantly adapting and changing to make it work.
So, why is homesteading important to me?
Homesteading allows me to connect to my ancestors by preforming similar tasks and having similar experiences. I get to plant the tomatoes in the same place my great-grandparents did and walk some of the same fence lines. Some of the fruit I eat is from a tree planted before I was even born. The land and skills that have been passed down through many generations, have great meaning. I’m the fourth generation to live and work the land, my nieces and nephews are the fifth. This is an amazing thing to witness because each generation is changing and adapting in their own way. But at the same time, are walking and connecting to the same land as those who come before. We are always building for the generations to come and learning from the generations past.
Tiffany Jones is the District Manager at the Wexford Conservation District. For more information about homesteading or anything related to conservation, contact Tiffany. She can be reached at (231)775-5458 ext. 3, or by email at wexford@macd.org. The office is located at the USDA Service Center, 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
