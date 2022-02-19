CADILLAC — The beauty of many of the outdoor activities available in Northern Michigan is that they can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of skill level or underlying technical knowledge.
For those who wish to gain a little of both, however, the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center in Cadillac West is ready to serve.
Mitchell State Park Interpreter Ed Shaw said the center will be hosting a number of Outdoor Skills Academy classes during the winter months and into the spring.
The center will be hosting a hard water (ice fishing) school on March 5 and March 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon, respectively.
Learn to ice fish from the pros in this two-day class covering everything including how to set up equipment, how and where to fish, when to be out on the ice, ice safety, rules and regulations. The focus of this class will be techniques for pan fish, walleye and pike.
“We will spend the first day gearing up, rigging rods and teaching you what you need to know on the ice this year,” reads a description of the class on the Carl T. Johnson website. “The second day will be optional, and we will spend the day fishing. There will be a warming hut, augers and some shanties (available on a first-come, first-served basis) provided, but we encourage you to bring your own equipment if possible. We also encourage the whole family to come.”
Cost is $40, which includes one-on-one instruction from a pro, lunch, bait and a goodie bag.
On March 19 and March 20, steelhead clinics will be coming to the center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The Outdoor Skills Academy pro-staff will present various strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes.” Feel free to bring your own gear, if possible, or if you’re new to steelheading, some equipment is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday morning the class will hit the water and demonstrate how to fish and what to look for on the Manistee River.
Cost for the class is $30, which includes lunch on Saturday. Participation is limited to 30 students. The clinic will be held a second time on April 2 and April 3.
Also in April, the center will host a walleye clinic.
On April 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., pro walleye tournament angler Dan Miller and pro angler Randy Cornell will go through the A to Z of walleye fishing in this class about how Outdoor Skills Academy pro-staffers, Pure Fishing pros and others spend their day chasing trophy walleye.
This class will cover seasonal activities, how to set up your boat and more. Department of Natural Resources staff will be on hand to cover any rules and answer regulation questions. Plus, tips from a master taxidermist on how to care for your trophy fish when you catch it and want to have it mounted.
Cost for the class is $35, which includes lunch and instruction.
On April 10 starting at 10 a.m., the center will host a wild mushroom clinic.
Join outdoor enthusiasts Jill and Aaron Grenchik as they instruct on how to identify a variety of Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms and share some tips on where to start looking. In addition, you will learn about proper handling techniques for transport, cleaning, consumption (including some sampling) and home preservation.
The cost for this class is $40 and will include lunch. The class will be held again on May 29.
On April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., experts will present a turkey hunting clinic.
Learn to turkey hunt in this class, which will go over law, habitat, gear, calling and much more. Students will walk away with the knowledge they need to hunt turkeys on their own. Class will include both indoor and outdoor sessions. Dress for the weather.
Cost for the class is $30, which includes lunch and door prizes.
On May 28 and May 29, the center will close out the spring with a fly fishing clinic for beginners.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the class will cover the basics of fly fishing, including demonstrations and instruction for various fly casts and instruction on fly selection based on target species. The classroom session will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and after that, class will move outside to the canal for the hands-on portion of the class. Sunday’s class will be on the Manistee River below Tippy Dam.
Cost for the class is $40.
To register for any of these classes, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
For more information contact Shaw at (231) 779-1321 or ShawE@Michigan.gov.
