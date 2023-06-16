EVART – When Dick Lynch graduated from high school in Lansing in May 1945, he was 17 years old. World War II was winding down in Europe but some of the fiercest battles were still being waged in the Pacific.
Lynch, the youngest of 11 siblings, including nine sisters and a brother, could have accepted a draft deferment since his mom was a widow and Dick was helping to support his family financially. He had been working regularly receiving and shipping books after school and during the summer for the State of Michigan since he turned 16 in August 1943.
He refused the deferment, though. Like so many of his generation, he was willing to enlist in the military and do his part to secure our country’s freedoms.
And he still has no regrets.
“My sister (who worked for the commanding officer at the draft board in Lansing) saw my deferment papers and told me about it,” the 95-year-old Lynch said this week from the living room of his home on 80th Avenue a few miles south of Evart.
“But I figured that was my time to serve. The war was everywhere back then. I asked for an immediate induction into the Army.”
Honor Flight Adventure
It took a while for Lynch to warm up to the idea of participating in an Honor Flight. He loved the idea behind the Honor Flight organization of recognizing veterans “whose past service to the nation” helped to preserve America’s freedoms, but he had some anxiety about making the trip to Washington, D.C. and taking part in the tour of the different monuments since his mobility is limited.
Lynch does walk with the aid of two canes, but a wheelchair would be necessary for him to take in and enjoy the tour. His daughter Janet, who retired last year, volunteered to go with him and be his guardian during the Honor Flight and that helped persuade Lynch. Janet, who moved in to help care for Lynch after his wife of many decades, the former Thelma Church, passed away in 2014, wanted her dad to have the experience. Janet’s sister Lynnette, who owns and operates the East Bay store with husband, Mike, on the southern shore of Chippewa Lake, had also been encouraging her dad to go for some years.
“I knew it would be interesting for him to see the monuments and meet the other veterans,” Janet said. “We were happy when he finally made the decision to go. It was nice because even though he’s older he was still healthy enough to have some fun and enjoy the experience.”
In November, Lynch attended the annual Veterans Day program at Chippewa Hills High School where his great-grandson Layne Langell is a student. During the ceremony, one of the students approached, shook Dick’s hand and left with him what Dick later discovered was an Honor Flight challenge coin.
Turns out that Kelli Johansen, a member of the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight board and a good friend of Lynnette’s, had worked it out so Kelli’s son, a student at Chippewa Hills, would personally hand Lynch the coin.
Lynch decided that day to accept the challenge.
‘Tombstones, tombstones everywhere’
Dick Lynch and daughter, Janet, were part of the group of 70-plus veterans and guardians who took part in the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight that departed from Grand Rapids on Tuesday, May 16, and returned May 17. Water cannons saluted the veterans in their plane as they left Grand Rapids and as they landed at Baltimore.
There were three World War II veterans in the group, including Lynch.
There were numerous highlights of the tour at the nation’s capitol, making it difficult to pick one or even just a few. Dick and Janet both said they were very impressed with the Korean War Monument and how it was designed to make it appear at least one of the 19 soldiers representing the Army, Navy and Marines is looking at you as you make your way around the large triangle.
The sight that made the biggest impression on Lynch, though, was the Arlington Cemetery. The group witnessed the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the tour and that was quite impressive in itself. What grabbed Lynch’s attention more than anything was the vast number of graves and the sobering realization that so many of these young soldiers had paid the ultimate price fighting our nation’s wars at home and overseas.
“There were tombstones, tombstones everywhere you looked,” Lynch said, and then he was silent for a minute.
“It was an overwhelming sight,” he added.
Duty in Korea, life back home
Lynch did his Army basic training and subsequent infantry training in Camp Roberts in San Miguel, California. It was the first time the 17-year-old young man had been that far away from home. He wasn’t the only one.
Most of those in his company were sent to Germany after the training ended. Lynch, after a brief visit with his family in Lansing, was sent to Korea, where he remained through the duration of the war and its aftermath. Because he had done well in school and his experience working for the State of Michigan, Lynch was assigned by the company commander to the supply depot in Seoul, South Korea. And Lynch, given the large responsibility, responded as hoped and performed very well in that job.
Lynch recalled pulling guard duty one night when it was completely dark outside and you could barely see your hand in front of your face. He heard footsteps, got his M-1 rifle ready and challenged the person. Turned out to be an officer walking to his quarters. The tensions between the north and south on the Korean peninsula that would lead to the Korean War in just a few short years were already evident.
Lynch was happy to receive his honorable discharge from the Army after he returned stateside. He initially remained in Lansing, where he met and married Ruby, his first wife, and had two sons, John and Rick. The boys were still very young when Ruby passed away from cancer.
A few years later, Lynch met the former Thelma Church and they were married and had three children: Doug, Janet, and Lynnette. After working 30 years for the Fisher Body automaker in Lansing, Lynch retired and relocated with his family to Thelma’s hometown of Evart, where he enjoyed a rich and varied second career that included cabinet making with his good friend, Richard Jewell, who was also his Free Methodist pastor, roofing and dairy farming with his father-in-law, Claude Church, and starting his own successful maple syrup business. The “Lynch Sugar Shack” sign for the business can still be seen in the driveway leading to his home.
Lynch was also very active in an organization known as Craftsman for Christ and was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. He served the Free Methodist church in various capacities, including as a board member and member of the choir. And that service continues to this day at the South Evart Free Methodist Church.
Welcome Home
One of the most touching parts of the Honor Flight was the return to the Grand Rapids airport. There was another water cannon salute and a warm welcome for all the veterans who made the trip and their guardians, but a special effort was made by the organizers to welcome the Vietnam veterans, many of whom had a very different experience when they returned home from the war in the late 1960s and early 70s.
“It was really nice to see what they did for the Vietnam veterans,” Lynch said. “They set them apart and gave them a special acknowledgment. They had their welcome home.”
Lynch had quite a nice welcome home too. Doug and Tammy made a surprise trip north to be there at the airport to greet Lynch upon his arrival. Lynch’s grandson, Bryce Langell, arranged for a hard-bound book of photos from the trip, some taken by Janet and others taken by the Honor Flight photographers, to be delivered to the house, which was also a much-appreciated surprise.
The Honor Flight proved to be everything Janet hoped it would be for her dad, who proudly wears the distinct blue shirt, jacket, and hat emblazoned with the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight logo everywhere but to bed at night.
“The organizers did such a great job,” Janet said. “There was the banquet the night we arrived in Baltimore and all the meals they supplied for us the next day. They had four different buses and tour guides at all the different monuments and they were all very knowledgeable and interesting to listen to.
“There were volunteers everywhere and they arranged for young people to come and thank all the veterans. It was a great experience for dad and for everyone who made the trip.”
Lynch agreed.
“Congressman (Jack) Bergman told us he’s making an effort to replace the term ‘Thank for your your service’ to ‘Thank you for our freedoms,’” Dick said.
“I really like that. It’s a way of reminding the young people where our freedoms came from.”
