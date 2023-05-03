It's been a long and winding road, so to speak, but warmer air is actually on the way. Relief is coming! After experiencing downright cold temps for the end of April and the beginning of May, including even some snow showers on Monday and Tuesday of this week, the more seasonal temps and sunny skies beginning this weekend will be very welcome in these parts. Daytime temps will reach near 70 under mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, with nighttime temps only dipping down into the mid-40s. And that trend will continue into the week ahead. These girls were smiling at the McBain softball game on Friday. April 28, but not because of the weather. They were watching the Ramblers gain their first victory of the season against Manton!
photo by Mike Dunn
