REED CITY — Judy Knuttila has been to all 10 of the Justice for Janette walks. She hopes this year is the last.
The walks are held each year in Reed City to remember the murder of Janette Roberson, who was murdered 39 years ago in the basement of the then Gamble’s Hardware store. She was murdered while working the pet department in the basement of the store. Her murder has yet to be solved.
“We need to get out and show in force that we indeed care,” Knuttila’s poem read. “Put an end to the yearly walks ... give peace and justice to Janette and her family.”
Knuttila said she went to the first walk 10 years ago. She said it was standing room only, and she happened to be standing next to the person who discovered Roberson’s body. Since the first walk, she has been writing a poem for the family to be used at the walk. She said the idea behind the poem for this year was frustration.
She said she is frustrated by what she believes is the police not seeking or accepting outside help on the case. She also said she is frustrated by the seeming apathy to walk.
“It irritates me that the people of this town don’t go to the walk, but there is a good showing today,” Knuttila said. The turnout for the walk was the highest it has been in several years.
Lana Jarvie, Janette’s sister, who has been organizing the walk with family members, said she was encouraged by the number of people this year.
“There were more people and different faces,” Jarvie said. “That is encouraging.”
Jarvie spoke before the walk, calling her speech “Swimming upstream.” She said Janette was constantly swimming upstream.
“Swimming upstream is a grueling process that involves physical, emotional and psychological pain,” Jarvie said. “Swimming upstream is supposed to make a person stronger, right?”
Jarvie said most people who swim upstream are different from other people, often are taken advantage of, made fun of or looked down upon.
“Janette was constantly swimming upstream,” Jarvie said.
Jarvie also said she has been frustrated by little communication with the police, the lack of outside help on the case, people profiting off of Roberson’s murder and the lack of national attention. She said she is hopeful someone with knowledge of the case will come forward.
Michigan State Police D/Sgt. Aaron Tubergen attended the walk and said the walk is helpful in that it reminds the community that the murder has not been solved and that it is still being investigated. He said he hopes the walk gets someone who may have information to report it. Tubergen is one of the investigators assigned to the cold case.
“This encourages anyone to come forward with any information, however big or small, even if it seems inconsequential to them,” Tubergen said. “It there’s a detail from that day that somebody remembers, it could be the key that gets us to our suspects, and ultimately, convictions. So there’s no detail too big or too small. And if events like this and people as persistent as Lana (Jarvie) keep doing this annual event, I don’t doubt that some information with come from this that’ll further the case.”
One person who came to the walk for the first time may have brought new details about the case.
Pam DePew said she and her mother-in-law and her two children were in the pet department the day of the murder. The four came into town from Lake County, abut 15 minutes from downtown Reed City. They had planned to do some shopping and then buy some fish for her son.
“I said, ‘Well, we’re going to eat lunch, so we might as well eat lunch before we go to the pet shop so we are not leaving these fish that are in plastic bags. So we went to eat,” DePew said. “After we ate, we went to the store and we went into the basement and there was nobody there.”
While waiting for an employee to show up, DePew said the family looked at the fish in the aquarium to decide which fish they wanted to buy. After several minutes, they decided on which fish they wanted, but no employees showed up.
“I just ran up the stairs and there was a woman standing behind the register ... and I told her we would like some help down in the basement, that we wanted some fish,” DePew said. “(The woman at the register) said, ‘Oh, she should be down there.’”
DePew said the woman at the register told DePew to just call for help. DePew said she called out asking for help and did not receive an answer. She said when she did not get a response they continued to wait a few more minutes, but when no one showed up, DePew said she started looking in the basement to see if she could find someone. DePew said she peeked into a storeroom, but did not look closely, and determined that no one was there.
After waiting a little longer, DePew said they decided to leave.
“My son did not want to go because he didn’t get his fish,” she said. “I was practically dragging him out.”
DePew said she decided to leave because her daughter, who was 2 at the time, usually went down for a nap after lunch, she had been up longer than usual and was past her nap time.
DePew said she did not recall anything being out of place or out of the ordinary, except that there were no employees in the pet department.
“I figured she may have been at lunch,” DePew said.
It wasn’t until later that day that she heard about the murder. Janette Roberson’s body was found in the storeroom of the pet department around 4 p.m. by a store employee.
DePew, who said she did not speak to police before about her trip to the store, did speak with police on Saturday. Tubergen said the information will be reviewed by investigators.
