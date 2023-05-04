Horizon Books hosting annual Tea Party this Sunday

CADILLAC — Ladies and gentlemen dressed in their finest attire will meet this Sunday at Horizon Books in Cadillac for a proper high tea.
The Tea Party, which will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., is an annual event that began six years ago (excluding two years due to the pandemic).
“Each year our seating has grown,” said store Manager Tereesa Arn. “This year we are expecting 50 people.”
Arn said while the store stays open for normal books sales during the party, the entire place gets a complete make-over.
“It’s a really cool sight to see, and something that the community looks forward to every year,” Arn said.
Employee Carla Choponis came up with the idea to host a Tea Party in 2018 after the store received a new shipment of tea offerings.
“It took right off,” Choponis said. “It’s a pretty novel idea, but Horizon Books already is a place where people meet up and socialize. This is part of that charm. ... Everyone at the store helps out to make this a fun activity for families, Horizon Books customers and the community.”
Tables will be decorated and there will be more than 50 fancy tea cups and tea pots with different varieties of tea to choose from. A large selection of food items also will be prepared.
Part of the menu for this year includes roast beef and horseradish sandwiches; cucumber, cream cheese and dill canapés; turkey with apple and cranberry sandwiches; chicken salad and croissants; BBQ meatballs; ham salad canapés; scones; macaroons; lime tarts; cheese and fruit.
The cost to attend is $25.
For more information, call (231) 775-9979.
