Today’s Birthday (07/27/21). Fortune favors your collaboration this year. Steady coordination strengthens and enriches your partnership. Summer fun with friends and family energizes a career shift this autumn. An especially romantic winter inspires your creative work to new heights next spring. Interweave hands, hearts and minds.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, favor creativity, romance and fun. Express your heart. Discuss passions, hobbies and games with beloved people.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen home communications. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, are especially good for family meetings and discussions. Enjoy creative domestic projects.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Networking benefits your career. With Mercury in Leo, it’s easier to learn, express and share your message. Communications channels are wide open. Reconnect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand territory. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo, communications can get profitable. Negotiations come naturally. Wheel and deal. Craft win-win scenarios that increase sales.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever and confident over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Follow your own drumbeat. Articulate, develop and share creative personal projects.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Share with your partner. Complete or abandon old projects, with Mercury in Leo. Clean messes. Fill a diary with dreams and visions. Articulate plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health and work. Communication deepens teamwork, with Mercury in Leo. Invent new possibilities with friends and allies. Connect and collaborate for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Brainstorm lucrative projects and ventures with professional mentors. A rise in status is possible through communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand your investigation. Educational opportunities arise over three weeks, with Mercury in Leo. Travel beckons, but take care. Long-distance communication opens new doors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Tally shared resources. Profitable collaborations arise in conversation, with Mercury in Leo. Grow financial strength for a common venture. Make a persuasive case.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Partnership is key. It’s easier to communicate and delegate, with Mercury in Leo for three weeks. Learn from experts. Generate new possibilities together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re coming into your own. With Mercury in Leo, you’re especially clever and creative around work, health and fitness. Research and learn new tricks.