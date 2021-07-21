Today’s Birthday (07/22/21). Partnership flowers this year. Coordination and discipline produce satisfying shared results. Enjoy a fun summer with friends before navigating professional changes this autumn. Romance lights up your winter, before a hot career opportunity hits your inbox next spring. Fall in love all over again.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining attention. The next month, with the Sun in Leo, favors fun and romance. Pursue your passions. Love is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study and investigate options. Family comes first this month under the Leo Sun. Strengthen your base with shared fun. Home improvement projects satisfy. Deepen connections.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit from creativity. You’re especially brilliant with communications this month, with the Sun in Leo. Write and express your views. Get the word out.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration provides mutual support. Reach for a lucrative month under the Leo Sun. Your work is in demand. Keep the balls in motion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. You’re growing stronger. You have an advantage this month with the Sun in your sign. Step into the spotlight and shine.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make plans. Lay the foundations for what’s next. The Leo Sun illuminates a transition phase. This month favors imagination, innovation, spiritual growth and peace.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Venture out from your home base. Step into more social participation over the next month under the Leo Sun. Friends make the world go around.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect and network. Bold action advances your career, with the Sun in Leo this month. Take on exciting projects and assignments for rising status.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Develop lucrative opportunities. Expand boundaries and limitations under the Leo Sun. Explore fresh territory. Study, investigate and learn valuable tricks. Research projects thrive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get strategic with your partner to take advantage of favorable financial conditions. Over the next month, steadily grow financial strength together. Collaboration pays off.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful privacy. Make plans with your partner this month. Collaboration grows under the Leo Sun. Deepen bonds by sharing the load. Support each other.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a busy month. Focus on work, health and fitness. Balance body, mind and spirit with healthy routines and practices under the Leo Sun.