Nancy Black
Tribune Content Agency
Today’s Birthday (07/21/21). Silver flows into joint accounts this year. Collaboration, coordination and consistency build lucrative shared gain. Summer inspiration energizes your plans, before autumn social alterations require adaptation. Physical energy powers your work and health next winter, before your team wins springtime prizes. Nurture powerful partnerships.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your health and work get energized this month, with Venus in Virgo. Aim for mastery and artistry. Put your heart into your performance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore and learn. You’re especially lucky in love, with Venus in Virgo for a month. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Create and share beauty.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your home can become your love nest. With Venus in Virgo, focus on home and family. Focus on household beautification and improvement projects.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Share stories of heart, with Venus in Virgo. Study subjects of passion. Writing and recording flow with ease. You’re especially creative and brilliant.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize to balance work and health. You can gather new income, with Venus in Virgo. Use your persuasive charms. Keep your sponsors satisfied.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re irresistible with Venus in your sign. Take advantage, and ask for what you want. Express from your heart and make a powerful connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home draws you in. Transition from one phase to the next, with Venus in Virgo. Take quiet time for dreams, visions and possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reconnect with friends, with Venus in Virgo. Social activities benefit your career. Community participation feeds your heart. Share resources, solutions and possibilities this month.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity leads to career recognition, with Venus in Virgo. Profits and status rise when you put your heart into your work. Contribute and share.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Studies, research and exploration entice and reward, with Venus in Virgo this month. Chart your itinerary to meet your goals.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Plan and organize privately. Monitor the numbers for growth, with Venus in Virgo. Increase shared assets and savings. Collaborate for what you both love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Together, you’re a powerful team. Partnership comes easier, with Venus in Virgo. Compromise and support each other. Tap into your feminine side. Romance kindles.
