Today’s Birthday (02/07/22). This year is for you. Dedication and persistence realize wonderful dreams. Community connections warm up the winter, before focus shifts homeward for a domestic springtime. Adapt around market changes at work this summer, redirecting you for a professional blossoming next autumn. Listen to your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Profitable ideas and opportunities are worth pursuing. Quick action serves urgent necessity. Focus on basics. Prioritize the low-hanging fruit first, and then expand.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Nurture yourself with hot water and relaxation. Advance a personal dream into reality, step by step. Dress the part, and play with all your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Peaceful settings encourage creativity and imagination. Weave your magic and craft your plans privately. Discover satisfying productivity behind closed doors. Strengthen foundational elements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends and allies to amplify your reach. Advance shared goals with steady dedication. Discover interesting opportunities through your social networks. Share and contribute.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to advance your professional goals. A dreamy situation is within reach. Get expert support to get farther. Disciplined efforts pay off.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning valuable skills. Classes, webinars and conferences open new doors. Your investigation is bearing fruit. Investigate new possibilities. Develop a fascinating theory.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Patiently pursue practical priorities. Collaborate with your partner to manage family finances. Simplify where you can. Prioritize quality over quantity. How lightly can you tread?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Have fun with your partner. Push a shared vision into reality. Luck follows initiative. Support each other to realize a creative possibility.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Physical action energizes you. Practice basic moves for strength, endurance and agility. Master foundational steps before advancing. Prioritize health and safety. Nurture yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone sweet. Romance arises in conversation. Creative projects engage and entertain. Spontaneity can delight. Handle basic responsibilities first.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A home improvement project may require making a mess. Rearrange furniture and organize possessions. Make useful upgrades. A coat of paint works wonders.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Read and learn voraciously. Monitor current events, news and conditions. Communication opens new doors. Connect and share data, resources and services. Write your views.