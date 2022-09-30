Today’s Birthday (10/03/22). Together, you’re invincible this year. Collaboration, romance and fun thrive with steady practice. Autumn’s creative masterpieces win acclaim before winter changes affect your educational or travel plans. A lucrative springtime boost benefits shared finances, helping resolve summer creative challenges. Love matures like fine wine.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can see the weakness in a professional plan. Don’t push. Wait until preparations are complete to launch. Strengthen basic foundations. Stabilize for lasting performance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Research and prepare before presenting. Don’t waste energy on locked doors. Lay the groundwork for strength and endurance. Investigate options and solutions. Build to last.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Review shared budgets to increase efficiency and cut waste. Find creative ways to conserve resources. Discuss ideas and options. Talk about long-term dreams.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t push your luck with your partner. Provide a stable shoulder to lean on. Listen generously. Relinquish petty concerns. Consider the bigger picture.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Streamline routines to save time and energy. Healthy practices build strength, endurance and energy. Don’t push beyond limitations. Avoid accidents. Listen to your body.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Plans could get overly elaborate. Cut frills and go for basics. Savor delicious conversations. Dream with someone dreamy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Clean domestic messes and do chores. Clear space for something to happen. Consider long-term possibilities. Talk with family about how things could be.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice creative arts, talents and skills. Don’t present unfinished work. Find new solutions for an issue that’s been stuck. Sketch your dreams and visions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Ben Franklin said, “A penny saved is twopence dear.” Conserve resources now for more later. Avoid unnecessary spending. Simplify to save time and money.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take time for yourself. Try a new haircut or style. Make an investment in your own comfort. Set aside self-judgment. Nurture your inner child.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Reduce noise and chaos. Peace, quiet and solitude feed your spirit. Revise plans around obstacles. Impulsive actions could get expensive. Organize, coordinate and rest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Social barriers could slow the action. Don’t get pushy. Wait for better timing. Observe and listen carefully. Envision teamwork and your desired results accomplished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.