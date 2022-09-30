Today’s Birthday (10/03/22). Together, you’re invincible this year. Collaboration, romance and fun thrive with steady practice. Autumn’s creative masterpieces win acclaim before winter changes affect your educational or travel plans. A lucrative springtime boost benefits shared finances, helping resolve summer creative challenges. Love matures like fine wine.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can see the weakness in a professional plan. Don’t push. Wait until preparations are complete to launch. Strengthen basic foundations. Stabilize for lasting performance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Research and prepare before presenting. Don’t waste energy on locked doors. Lay the groundwork for strength and endurance. Investigate options and solutions. Build to last.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Review shared budgets to increase efficiency and cut waste. Find creative ways to conserve resources. Discuss ideas and options. Talk about long-term dreams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t push your luck with your partner. Provide a stable shoulder to lean on. Listen generously. Relinquish petty concerns. Consider the bigger picture.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Streamline routines to save time and energy. Healthy practices build strength, endurance and energy. Don’t push beyond limitations. Avoid accidents. Listen to your body.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Plans could get overly elaborate. Cut frills and go for basics. Savor delicious conversations. Dream with someone dreamy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Clean domestic messes and do chores. Clear space for something to happen. Consider long-term possibilities. Talk with family about how things could be.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice creative arts, talents and skills. Don’t present unfinished work. Find new solutions for an issue that’s been stuck. Sketch your dreams and visions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Ben Franklin said, “A penny saved is twopence dear.” Conserve resources now for more later. Avoid unnecessary spending. Simplify to save time and money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take time for yourself. Try a new haircut or style. Make an investment in your own comfort. Set aside self-judgment. Nurture your inner child.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Reduce noise and chaos. Peace, quiet and solitude feed your spirit. Revise plans around obstacles. Impulsive actions could get expensive. Organize, coordinate and rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Social barriers could slow the action. Don’t get pushy. Wait for better timing. Observe and listen carefully. Envision teamwork and your desired results accomplished.

