Today’s Birthday (11/19/21). Household harmony inspires growth this year. Steady domestic renovations add beauty and function. Tonight’s eclipse illuminates a partnership turning point, leading to profitable winter outcomes. Springtime brings intimate connections, fun and creativity, before a personal triumph shines next summer. Share love and fun with family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover profitable opportunities in new directions, with the Taurus Eclipse. Find an unexpected windfall. Redirect attention toward fresh potential over the next six months.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Taurus Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a six-month introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — One door closes and another opens. Adapt with community and team changes over six months. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings. Begin a new social Eclipse phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a professional change, with this Taurus Eclipse. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. Interesting opportunities offer lasting benefit. Try something new.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Today’s Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next six months.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high. Shift directions with shared finances over six months, with the Taurus Eclipse. Work out the next phase together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adjust to changes. Reach an Eclipse turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Begin a six-month physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Eclipse. Reduce poisons and toxins. Increase strength and vitality.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Today’s Eclipse shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Adapt around domestic changes with the Eclipse today. Begin a new six-month home and family phase.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns. Consider familiar stories from another perspective. Write and share.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.