Today’s Birthday (01/03/23). Domestic joys abound this year. Profits grow with steady, coordinated efforts. Your heart pulls in a new creative or romantic direction this winter, before investing passion into springtime domestic improvements. Reconnecting after summer social disruptions leads to an autumn career blastoff. Home centers you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Aquarius. Creative buzz energizes. Discuss what you love. Grow clever ideas. Expand a passion project. Connect the dots.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance lucrative ventures. Extra benefits are possible. Put love and care into your work. Great service wins recognition and growing demand. Action wins.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Use your power and confidence for good. You’re energized. Pursue a personal passion. Develop projects that are fun, engaging and inspiring. You’re growing stronger.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Develop plans that follow your heart. Nurture and grow what you love. Prepare for upcoming adventures.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can accomplish wonders. Partnership and collaboration develop naturally. Share views, news and resources. Balance work with fun. Connect with friends to amplify solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead with an interesting professional project. Things develop that were stuck before. The good work you’re doing is gaining recognition. New doors open.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor conditions. Explore and investigate a fascinating subject. Discover beauty, riddling puzzles, curiosities and interesting threads. Advance your research to the next level.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration can get especially lucrative today. Research investments and purchases for best value. Send invoices and pay bills. Keep cash flowing in a positive direction.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Share and brainstorm. Develop a creative idea together. Score extra points with laughter. Romantic potential abounds.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re energized to quicken the pace. Go for your personal best. Work to get your ideas into action. Get your heart pumping. Reconnect with nature.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Relax and have fun. Your heart turns to thoughts of romance. Express your love in words, images and ideas. Reconnect with passionate obsessions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy domestic comforts and joys like baking or gourmet cooking, knitting, sewing or decoration. Creative inspiration invites action. Share delicious flavors and laughter.
