Today’s Birthday (07/07/22). Fortune blesses your career this year. Disciplined collaboration reaps a bountiful shared harvest. Redirect summer healthy practices toward breakthrough physical performance levels this autumn. Rest, organize and plan next winter for springtime social fun with your community or tribe. You’re a professional star.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Attend to shared finances. Pay bills. Send invoices. Stay in communication to resolve a puzzle. Buy and sell after market research. Contribute to the pot.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to manage shared responsibilities. Avoid impetuous moves or expenses. Listen to intuition and direct messages. Communication barriers dissolve. Talk things over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Exercise strengthens muscle and energy. Slow for obstacles or barriers. Stick to steady ground. Wait for the best timing to launch.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance is a distinct possibility. Drop the agenda and enjoy the company. Let things develop naturally. Talk about what you love. Discuss potential and possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy domestic projects and comforts. Manage chores and responsibilities. Prepare something delicious and share with friends and family. Relax in peaceful privacy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity sparks you into action. Flow like water around obstacles. Consider the changes you’d like. Proceed with caution. Review and edit carefully before publishing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Monitor accounts closely. Adjust budgets to fit the current situation. Follow through with what you said. Meet deadlines. Provide excellence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining respect. Use your power and confidence for good. Don’t pluck unripe fruit. Patiently persist. Hold yourself to high standards. Keep your word.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Craft private plans to realize long-held dreams. Start by completing or abandoning old projects to clear space. Sort, file and organize. Put things away.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are your inspiration. Connect and catch up with the latest. Share solutions, connections and resources. Teamwork wins the game. Put people together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Accept a professional challenge. Guard against technical glitches. Back up hard drives and important files. Grab an exciting opportunity. Your work is gaining respect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Advance as planned. Keep appointments and meetings. Do the homework. Prepare and research. Study options and put your presentation together. You’re learning valuable skills.

