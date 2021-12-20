Today’s Birthday (12/21/21). Fortune blesses your income and cash flow this year. Financial discipline pays extra dividends. Make a spiritual connection this winter, before falling in love again next spring. Adapting to changes with a group project next summer leads to autumn team victories. Profits abound.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Generate creativity and fun. Advance your career this month, with the Sun in Capricorn. Take charge for a professional prize. Put love into your work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Plot upcoming adventures from your home base. Expand your boundaries under the Capricorn Sun. Begin a month-long expansion phase. Explore and investigate possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication unlocks doors. The next month is good for financial planning. Begin a collaborative business phase, with the Sun in Capricorn. Profits await.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration gets lucrative. Get into a four-week partnership phase, with the Sun in Capricorn. Share mutual support. Amplify each other’s creativity. Provide backup.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re entering a busy month under the Capricorn Sun. Put your heart and your back into your work. Maintain healthy practices for optimal physical performance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — This next month gets especially fun, with the Sun in Capricorn. You’re especially lucky, and the game is heating up. Take action for love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Gather advice and info from experienced friends. Enjoy a homebody phase this month, with the Capricorn Sun. Energize domestic improvements, home renovation and repair.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — With the Sun in Capricorn, your communications are especially effective, research produces results and you learn quickly. Write, film and share your discoveries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate. The next month is good for making money, with the Sun in Capricorn. Develop lucrative opportunities. Take action for a profitable harvest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts. You have an extra advantage over the next month, with the Sun in your sign. Take ambitious steps confidently.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Rely on a strong partner. Finish up and follow through this month under the Capricorn Sun. Enjoy privacy and introspection. Consider long-term plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A four-week socially active phase begins. Advance team projects for shared gain, with the Capricorn Sun. Collaborate with talented colleagues. Have fun with friends.