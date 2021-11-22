Today’s Birthday (11/24/21). Grow through communication this year. Disciplined, polished creative work raises your status. Power and confidence flow anew this winter, recharging your health and work next spring. A reflective summer adapting around changes leads to autumn’s inspiring visions, dreams and plans. Express your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Long-distance communications improve over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Expand territory. Follow your heart where it calls. Investigate possibilities. Make bold discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Set long-range financial targets. Building family savings comes easier for three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Do the numbers and track spending. Simplify.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen and learn. Support your partner, with Mercury in Sagittarius over three weeks. Ignore petty stuff and pull together. Rely on each other.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Create and discover efficiencies. Learn valuable physical skills with an excellent coach. Communication benefits your health and work, with Sagittarius Mercury for three weeks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Words of love flow freely, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Get excellent advice from loved ones. You’re especially persuasive and charming. Express your heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss household renovation and improvements. Plan and research options over three weeks, with Sagittarius Mercury. Uncover forgotten treasures. Settle into your cozy nest.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends offer interesting ideas. Begin a three-week intensive study phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Indulge curiosity. Investigate assumptions. Consider ethics and consequences.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Money flows out as fast as in over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Monitor to maintain positive balances. Marketing efforts flourish. Discuss lucrative possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Over three weeks, with Mercury in your sign, you have an intellectual advantage. Ask probing questions to learn from an expert. Improve skills and talents.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Inspiration animates a vision quest. Enter a three-week philosophical and spiritual phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Contemplate beauty, goodness and natural wonders. Make creative plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Social connections spark, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Accomplish greatness together over the next three weeks. Pull with a talented team. Collaborate for ease and fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Let others know what you want. What you say benefits your career. Weave your charms.