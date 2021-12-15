Today’s Birthday (12/16/21). Connect and share this year. Steady practices build high performance results. Your influence is on the rise this winter, inspiring surging health and vitality this spring. A peaceful, private summer eases a transition, before autumn dreams motivate powerful action. Exchange ideas, solutions and possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Words get farther than actions now. Don’t get pushy. Focus on practical priorities. Communication opens doors, with steady patience. Connect and share.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss lucrative possibilities. Wheel and deal. One door closes and another opens. Postpone buying treats. Avoid impetuous moves. Slow and steady wins the race.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the confidence to advance a personal project. Listen carefully and assess conditions before launching into action. Prioritize practicalities. Plot your course.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Settle into peaceful privacy. Consider options and adjust plans. Wait for better conditions to advance. Rest and prepare for what’s ahead. Recharge batteries.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Strategize with your team. Don’t push ahead until obstacles clear. Take extra time to reinforce foundational structures. Focus on practical priorities. Collaborate for shared gain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider your professional priorities. Reach a turning point. Anticipate changes. Adapt for new solutions. Let your heart guide you. Discover exciting possibilities and potential.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a restful pause in your journey. Avoid traffic or stress. Don’t be hasty. You can get grumpy without some down time. Research possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Research for best quality and value before purchasing. Collaborate with financial management. Provide a stabilizing influence. Avoid risky business. Budget carefully for steady growth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate for shared gain. Compromise is required. Complications could arise. Stick to practical priorities. Fantasies dissipate. Support each other around a change.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow the physical action to focus on health and communication. Talk with experts to support top performance. Don’t push or risk breakage. Rest and recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with family and friends. Avoid complications and keep things simple. Discuss creative ideas, inspiration and possibilities. Learn from young people.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean messes at home. Tempers could spark. Clear physical obstacles and create free space. Reduce the clutter level. Focus on practical domestic priorities.