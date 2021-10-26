Today’s Birthday (10/28/21). Domestic bliss enlightens this year. Steady action realizes home improvements for family support. Changes affect your partnership this autumn, leading to a profitable winter. Spring romance deepens connections with your partner, before valuable personal insights inspire you to bloom. Grow love at your house.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on simple pleasures and diversions. Don’t push limitations now. Relax and wait for better conditions. Practice your arts and skills. Love is everything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Distinctions between home and work blend and fade. Slow to listen to family. Stay connected despite challenges or changes. Reinforce rules, routines and structures.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore the deeper story. Monitor the news. Wait for better conditions to issue messages. Edit and revise statements. Strengthen foundational support. You’re making interesting connections.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Prepare financial estimates, invoices and statements. Keep accounts updated. A delay or challenge requires adaptation. Follow rules and regulations carefully. Stay in communication.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger, despite a challenge. Avoid provoking jealousies or arguments. Pursue personal priorities. Patiently persist to realize your objective. Try and try again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider dreams and visions. Imagine the results you’d like. Slow and recharge. Wait for better conditions to advance. Revise plans and make preparations.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reconsider team strategies. You can see which part of the plan doesn’t work. Notice what’s missing and come up with potential solutions. Discuss and brainstorm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize a professional project. Slow to navigate complications. Follow rules carefully. Reinforce support structures. Make preparations. Wait for better conditions to launch.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Investigate a mystery. Don’t evade the tough questions. Determine what’s needed. Heed the voice of experience. Listen to multiple views. Plan and prepare.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You can find what you need, despite challenges or obstacles. Collaborate with your partner to generate the necessary resources. Coordinate and share the load.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Navigate changes with your partner. Avoid overindulgence. Old assumptions get challenged. Take a break instead of losing your temper. Strike out in a new direction.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical labors get results. Strengthen foundations before building elaborations. Practice the basics, especially with tricky situations. Slow to adapt with changes. Rest deeply.