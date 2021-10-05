Today’s Birthday (10/07/21). Let your heart lead you this year. Steady routines build and deepen connections. Autumn changes require shared financial adaptation, leading to a creative surge this winter. Pull in a lucrative harvest together next spring, before summer’s bounty fills your own basket. Cherish the ones you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re learning valuable tricks. For the next month, with Venus in Sagittarius, exploration enchants. Take classes, work with a mentor, research and note your findings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Review numbers this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. The next month favors saving money. Increase your assets. Expenditures may rise as well. Work your plan.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on a supportive collaboration. Partnerships thrive this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Compromise comes easier. Feminine magnetism plays a role. Express your appreciation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Put love, beauty and sensitivity into your work, with Venus in Sagittarius. Healthy practices and fitness routines energize and revitalize you this month.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re lucky in love, romance and games this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Artistic efforts work in your favor. Savor fun, beauty and family.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your home can become your love nest. Enjoy domesticity this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Focus on home and family. Renovate your space.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through creative expression. Put your passion into words. You love learning this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Trust your heart to lead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Dress for success. It’s easier to make money, with Venus in Sagittarius for a month. Increased confidence leads to increased income. Smile for the camera.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You feel especially lucky and beloved this month, with Venus in your sign. Polish your presentation with a new look. Turn on the charm.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Finish old jobs and slow the pace this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Take more quiet alone time. Envision beautiful outcomes. Dream a little dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Sagittarius. Teamwork provides a satisfying win this month. Social connections benefit your career. Friends inspire you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities arise. Assume more responsibility this month, with Venus in Sagittarius. Provide leadership. It’s easier to advance your agenda. Contribute with purpose and passion.