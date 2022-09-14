Today’s Birthday (09/16/22). Profit through collaboration this year. Regular physical practices energize health, strength and stamina. Autumn fun lights up your house, before winter brings a professional twist to untangle. Expand territory in new directions next spring, before home and domestic projects engage next summer. Together, you rise.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Harmony requires effort and diplomacy matters. Watch your words. Misunderstandings could cause hurt feelings. Illusions abound. Edit work before submitting and patiently clarify.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Keep your patience and a sense of humor. Financial arguments can spark. Avoid risky business. Reality wins over fantasy. Stick with practical priorities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. Facts don’t support an assumption. Don’t jump to conclusions. Consider the best options. Pamper yourself with self care, rest and fun.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Confusion, chaos and illusions abound. Dreams could seem distant. Don’t rely on fantasies. Organize and plan. Intention and action matter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support friends around a disappointment or challenge. Illusions, falsehoods and outright lies abound. Don’t push. Use diplomacy and tact. Listen to the room.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’ve got the energy to advance professionally. Polish presentations carefully before submitting. Gentle persuasion works better than force. Clarify and dispel confusion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Continue your exploration despite complications. Conditions are unsettled. Misunderstandings, illusions and mirages abound. Research options.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Monitor shared accounts for leaks. Close subscriptions you no longer use. Avoid abundant financial scams, tricks and misinformation. When doubtful, get a second opinion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate with your partner. Don’t push, or risk sparks. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Avoid assumptions or conclusions. Restore integrity where missing.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health, work and labor. Maintain routines and practices, despite distractions or interruptions. You can see what’s not working. Stretch and slow the pace.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Romantic illusions peel away to reveal a hidden mess. Don’t fall for tricks. Pull together to clean it up. Prioritize family. Relax and have fun.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic attention rewards. Fantasy and reality don’t match. Clean messes for greater self-esteem. Make repairs and upgrades. Give away extra stuff to clear space.
