Today’s Birthday (08/13/21). Connection and partnership are your magic this year. Build and grow collaboration with steady coordination. Making new social connections this summer leads to a professional change this autumn. Family and romance light up this winter, inspiring a springtime career metamorphosis. Love is the active ingredient.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy deeper connection with your sweetheart or partner. Share imagination, playfulness and curiosity. You can make your own luck. Teach and learn together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Proceed with caution. Prioritize health, vitality and wellness. Don’t overdo things; avoid accidents or injury. Monitor conditions and slow for sharp corners. Steady action wins.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with people, activities and places that you love. Find beauty in the present moment. Relax and have fun. Discover a sense of playfulness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy domestic comforts. Arrange rooms and spaces for family support. Plan renovations and upgrades. Handle household responsibilities. Prepare something delicious. Rest and recharge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Edit and refine communications. Strengthen foundational elements. Reinforce basic structures. Rely on multiple verified data sources. Present research and discoveries clearly. Share your story.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consistent efforts keep the ball rolling. Maintain momentum for positive cash flow. Focus on short-term objectives, for now. Prioritize the basics. Nurture peace of mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Emotional creativity works. You’re gaining confidence. Dress for success, and let your light shine. Smile for the camera. Use your influence for good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Long-term ambitions may seem distant. Take care of yourself. Savor privacy, peace and quiet.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — One good friend leads to another. New facts dispel old fears. Make an excellent connection. Participate on team or community projects. Count your blessings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Invest in your career. Explore an interesting opportunity. Prepare portfolios, presentations or marketing materials. Prepare for a test. Winning is a distinct possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Expand your exploration. Imagine the results you’d like to achieve, as already accomplished. What route did you take to get there? Study options.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Coordinate with your partner. Keep things simple. Avoid waste and extra expenses. Collaborate for shared ease. Learn from and with each other.