Today’s Birthday (01/04/22). Manage finances for growth this year. Income rises with steady discipline. Discover inspiring possibilities this winter, before fun and romance blossom anew next spring. Resolving challenges between friends next summer inspires social connections, parties and gatherings next autumn. Keep realizing lucrative potential for extra gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Support your team around an unexpected obstacle. Experience pays. Secure the ground taken. Pull together and the tide’s in your favor. Amazing results are possible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re spurred into action to complete a professional project. Stick to solid ground, reliable providers and experienced partners. Reinforce basic structures. You’re gaining respect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your exploration takes a tack around unplanned events. Set a new course. Stay thrifty. Find the simplest route. Study for a test or challenge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Confirm intuition with hard data, especially when it comes to shared finances. Navigate unforeseen circumstances by making adjustments. A push now can profit.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Compromise with your partner to find a way around an unexpected roadblock. Strategize together. Together, you get farther. Patiently resolve misunderstandings. Align forces.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Play by the rules. Disciplined practice propels a powerful performance. Slow for sharp corners. Don’t try anything risky. Maintain routines to build strength.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt gracefully around a romantic challenge. Avoid risky situations. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Spend time with pets and children. Enjoy the people you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Household projects satisfy a craving. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and organize. Reduce clutter and clear space for upcoming fun. Cook something delicious.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communicate your way around an unplanned change. Connect the dots and keep everyone informed. Stay patient in chaotic situations. Messages can gain positive traction.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get terms in writing. Something you thought would work doesn’t. Keep your cool, deadlines and promises. Patiently persist. A push now can get lucrative.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize love and personal matters. Don’t worry about money, or spend much, either. Routines build strength. Take charge for the results you want.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Make plans and backups. Rely on conventional wisdom and your own experience. Save time and money by researching options. Review priorities and make adjustments.
