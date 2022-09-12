Today’s Birthday (09/13/22). Shared fortunes rise this year. Build health and strength with daily routines. Delicious family connections make autumn sparkle, before undertaking a professional makeover. Your investigation reveals hidden gold next spring, leading to summer home improvement projects. Collaborate to grow what you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your head is full of ways to make money. Hidden opportunities get revealed. Take advantage of a surprising development cautiously. Look before leaping.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the confidence to make things happen. Check your course, before plunging ahead. Watch your step. Avoid assumptions. Keep your patience. Look around.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Indulge in peaceful solitude for private contemplation. Avoid noise, chaos or crowds. Consider circumstances from a higher perspective. Look for benefits hiding in change.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Support and be supported with recent changes. Help your crew adapt around a challenge. Go for distance, and not speed. Don’t overextend. Together, you’re formidable.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take charge to resolve a professional puzzle. New circumstances require new solutions. Things may not go as planned. Discover an unusual option with potential.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your horizons. Explore uncharted territory and take notes. Study, research and investigate a subject that takes you in unexpected directions. Follow intuition.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Cash flows in with greater ease. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Collaborate for common gain. Together, find new markets, profits or savings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Change directions intuitively together. Collaborate to adapt with recent changes. Strengthen foundations. Conversation leads to romance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize vitality, fitness, labor and health. Stay open minded with shifting circumstances. Discover unusual solutions. Learn from experts. Practice to build strength and endurance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone you love. Take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. Enjoy sweet moments together. Share delicious flavors and perfect sunsets.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Manage practical domestic objectives. Fixing one thing can reveal another repair needed. Make upgrades and improvements to avoid greater expense later. Paint works wonders.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Capture ideas, musings and creative possibilities in writing. Research from multiple perspectives. To learn something deeply, teach it to others.

