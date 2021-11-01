Today’s Birthday (11/02/21). Fortune flows through your home base this year. Transform your place with love, disciplined actions and routines. Solve a puzzle with your partner this autumn, before pulling in a lucrative winter harvest. Springtime romance flowers, inspiring personal development next summer. Grow and harmonize with family.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for immediate objectives. Work together and get farther. Don’t keep pushing a closed door. Take care when traveling or avoid it altogether. Coordinate efforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Communicate and coordinate to manage a busy phase. Focus on navigating short-term hurdles. Get feedback from experts, doctors or coaches to raise physical performance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t worry about the future. Enjoy the here and now. Focus on activities and games you love. Go for fun and romance. Follow your heart.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Beautify your surroundings and enjoy the results. Clean a mess at home. Take advantage of a lucky break. Bake something delicious to share.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Catch up on the background reading. Monitor conditions. Grab a spontaneous opportunity to deepen a connection. Communication can open doors. Network and coordinate.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity and communication pay off. Watch and listen closely to hop on a profitable lucky break. Find the lucrative opportunity you’re looking for.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pamper yourself with simple pleasures like delicious flavors, music and sensations. Indulge in your own favorite activities. Nurture yourself to shine. You’re in the spotlight.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Clear the past from your working spaces. Emptiness invites creation. Your imagination goes wild. Settle into a quiet spot and capture your inspiration.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork makes a difference. Connect and share resources, information and support. Listen and learn. Used tested methods. Discuss your research and discoveries in private.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Ponder a professional puzzle. Gentle pressure works better than force. Encourage others toward the possibility you see. Avoid assumptions. Patiently put the pieces together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Wait for a roadblock to clear. Study options as you review objectives and plans. Things fall into place. Don’t launch until you’re ready. Gather information.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — To avoid tangles, clarify the numbers. A possible problem appears. Argue logically or don’t argue. Be supportive, not critical, of authority. Assume responsibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.