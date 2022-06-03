Today’s Birthday (06/06/22). Thrive by collaborating in teamwork this year. Widen your exploration with persistent discipline. Adapt summer strategies around physical challenges, building strength, energy and a healthy autumn. Slow for a private winter planning phase before social events and collaborations inspire public participation. Friends make everything better.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize work and health. Unexpected opportunities arise in conversation. Keep it simple and practical. You’re learning valuable tricks. Don’t force anything. Practice for finesse.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance, wit and creativity spark easily. Have fun with someone attractive. Get into a fascinating conversation. Focus on activities and people you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domestic comforts and companionship. Discuss ideas. Don’t push someone who’s not ready. Cook, clean and savor the results. Your heart’s at home with family.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially creative. Share your views. Write, edit and outline. Study and practice. Sculpt and shape your thoughts into words and form. Make valuable connections.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — The profit potential is high today. Wheel, deal and make your deadlines. Provide excellence, on time and budget. Resist the temptation to spend it all.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gain strength and options. Take extra care of yourself. Try a new style. Prioritize practical personal projects. Energize with good food, exercise and rest.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Lay low. Find a private corner to think and organize. Listen and observe. Meditate on what’s next. Put things away to clear space. Make plans.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Team projects can flower in unexpected ways. Don’t get pushy. Wait for the best timing. Reinforce basic structures to prepare before launching. Collaboration blooms.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. A professional opportunity requires attention. Don’t push into a wall. Take advantage of a chance to advance through an open door.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Explore uncharted terrain. An obstacle blocks obvious routes. Do the homework. Talk with someone who’s been there. Take an unexpected detour and discover hidden treasure.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Potential is high for both income and expenses. Here’s the game: Catch a cash flow surge and divert as much as possible to savings.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with your partner. Take a spontaneous deviation from plans. Some doors seem closed but others beckon wide. Enjoy something lovely together.
