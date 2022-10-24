Today’s Birthday (10/26/22). Benefits follow physical efforts this year. Dedicate attention to home and family for lasting benefit. Golden autumn leaves fall into your coffers, providing a cushion for shared winter financial challenges. Share springtime prizes together, before resolving a summer income crunch. Actions get satisfying results.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Align words and actions for lucrative gain. Collaboration gets satisfying results. Strengthen basic structures and foundations. A profitable puzzle comes together, piece by piece.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Savor dreamy unscheduled moments with someone sweet. Invent exciting possibilities together. Follow your words with action. Handle basic priorities first. Shared efforts bear fruit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and vitality. Slow for sharp corners. Don’t try new tricks yet. Strengthen basics first. Talk with doctors, coaches and mentors. Follow good advice.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re both charming and enchanted. Share simple fun with the one who has your heart. Conversations lead to new possibilities. Take action for love.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean, reorganize and beautify your home. Putting things away creates mental as well as physical space. Discuss potential with family; develop agreed-upon plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Handle practical matters to keep communication channels flowing. Don’t make assumptions. Repairs made now have long-term benefits. Take steps to realize a creative dream.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid a costly mistake. Check accounts before over drafting. Long-term and lucrative opportunities can advance. Focus words and actions for positive cash flow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Stride forward confidently without stepping on anyone. Watch your step. Stick to basics. Choose and use words thoughtfully. Follow them with action and shine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Settle into your private sanctuary. Let your thoughts percolate and blend. Review plans for what’s ahead. Leave nothing to chance. Make arrangements in advance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Social connections can reveal unexpected opportunities. Take it slow and investigate possibilities. Stick to stable prospects. Share resources, ideas and support. Collaboration flowers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Patiently navigate controversy, changes or disagreement at work. Practice diplomacy. Listen carefully and monitor the news. Write it all down. Prepare for inspection.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor news and traffic before dashing out. Can meetings be virtual? Get the homework in early. Communicate ahead for ease and peace of mind.

"

"