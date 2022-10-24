Today’s Birthday (10/26/22). Benefits follow physical efforts this year. Dedicate attention to home and family for lasting benefit. Golden autumn leaves fall into your coffers, providing a cushion for shared winter financial challenges. Share springtime prizes together, before resolving a summer income crunch. Actions get satisfying results.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Align words and actions for lucrative gain. Collaboration gets satisfying results. Strengthen basic structures and foundations. A profitable puzzle comes together, piece by piece.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Savor dreamy unscheduled moments with someone sweet. Invent exciting possibilities together. Follow your words with action. Handle basic priorities first. Shared efforts bear fruit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and vitality. Slow for sharp corners. Don’t try new tricks yet. Strengthen basics first. Talk with doctors, coaches and mentors. Follow good advice.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re both charming and enchanted. Share simple fun with the one who has your heart. Conversations lead to new possibilities. Take action for love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean, reorganize and beautify your home. Putting things away creates mental as well as physical space. Discuss potential with family; develop agreed-upon plans.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Handle practical matters to keep communication channels flowing. Don’t make assumptions. Repairs made now have long-term benefits. Take steps to realize a creative dream.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid a costly mistake. Check accounts before over drafting. Long-term and lucrative opportunities can advance. Focus words and actions for positive cash flow.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Stride forward confidently without stepping on anyone. Watch your step. Stick to basics. Choose and use words thoughtfully. Follow them with action and shine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Settle into your private sanctuary. Let your thoughts percolate and blend. Review plans for what’s ahead. Leave nothing to chance. Make arrangements in advance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Social connections can reveal unexpected opportunities. Take it slow and investigate possibilities. Stick to stable prospects. Share resources, ideas and support. Collaboration flowers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Patiently navigate controversy, changes or disagreement at work. Practice diplomacy. Listen carefully and monitor the news. Write it all down. Prepare for inspection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor news and traffic before dashing out. Can meetings be virtual? Get the homework in early. Communicate ahead for ease and peace of mind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.