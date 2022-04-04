Today’s Birthday (04/05/22). Together, you can do anything this year. Regular routines and disciplined coordination build team strength. Spring bonus cash comes in handy with a shared financial challenge this summer. Collaborate for autumn profits, allowing relief with winter income shortages. Your friends are your greatest wealth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don’t reveal your secrets all at once, with Venus in Pisces. Maintain mystery. Fantasies abound. Allow yourself more quiet time. Finish old projects and rest.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re extra popular for the next month, with Venus in Pisces. Social activities benefit your career. Group activities go well. Share what you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Watch for career opportunities. Take charge this month, with Venus in Pisces. It’s easier to advance professionally. Pass a test and rise a level.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Travel, explore and study, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Set goals, and plan your next adventure. Discover new worlds. Expand frontiers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect a sweet deal. Contribute to family finances this month, with Venus in Pisces. Discover ways to save and grow. Handle administrative tasks. Find profits.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on creative projects. Rely on a supportive partner, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Compromise on details. Give in to romance.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice healthy routines to grow physically stronger, with Venus in Pisces this month. Get into a fun work phase. Generate exceptional results. Pursue excellence.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative muses sing your song. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with Venus in Pisces. Savor hobbies, passions and talents. Share your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus love into home projects. You’re especially domestic this month, with Venus in Pisces. Reorganize and repair. Cook gourmet treats. Have fun with family.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Trust your heart to lead. You love learning, with Venus in Pisces for a month. Enjoy creative projects. Write, record and publish. Express your passion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Gather new silver. The next month, with Venus in Pisces, can get especially profitable. Take advantage of favorable conditions. Find the heart of the matter.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Glamorize your personal presentation with a new style or look. You’re especially beautiful, with Venus in your sign this month. You’re charming and irresistible.
