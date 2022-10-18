Today’s Birthday (10/20/22). Thrive in partnership this year. Feed passion with regular routines for fun, romance, friends and family. An intellectual triumph this autumn leads to reconfiguration of winter educational explorations. Shared financial ventures hit gold next spring, before creative adaptation requires summer changes. Teamwork comes naturally.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical efforts can get unexpected benefits. Listen to intuition on timing. Choose stability over illusion. Keep practicing your moves. You’re growing stronger.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance blossoms in unusual flourishes. Fantasies and reality don’t match. Family comes first. Simplify plans and prioritize fun. Share laughter and delicious treats.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re creatively inspired to make domestic improvements. Follow intuition. Avoid travel and focus on your own backyard. Finish what you begin. Generate lovely results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Untangle an intellectual puzzle. Study clues and tackle it from different views. Listen and learn. Discover solutions in unexpected places. Connect the pieces.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucky break. Replenish reserves. Resist the temptation to overspend. Avoid distractions or silly arguments. Develop lucrative opportunities into positive cash flow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re in your element. Take advantage of a lucky break to develop a personal project. Fulfill a sense of purpose to grow. Find it.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor peace and quiet. Get lost in contemplation. Rest and recharge with a good story. Review plans and discover unexpected options. Reconnect with favorite rituals.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Friends make your heart grow. Connect and reconnect with people you love and admire. Teamwork can accomplish wonders. Invite participation. You’re stronger together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your professional work is gaining attention. Use what you’ve kept hidden. Money saved is money earned. Leave misconceptions behind. Get farther than expected.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Study, explore and research your subject. Follow a curious thread where it leads. Listen to your intuition and find important clues. Enjoy the scenery.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for shared gain. Tap into lucrative opportunities. An unexpected bonus rewards your efforts. Together, you can make great things happen. Coordinate your moves.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your partner and anything is possible. You’re on a private wavelength. Share secret messages and love notes. Discover something new about someone familiar.
