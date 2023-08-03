Today’s Birthday (08/04/23). Your professional status and influence rise this year. Simplify plans and strengthen shared financial structures. Making powerful connections this autumn inspires a professional shift this winter. Revise communications around changing news this spring for an exciting and educational exploration. Catch an exciting career train.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy relaxing rituals. Peaceful privacy encourages productivity. Creative ideas spark in quiet, mundane moments. Envision perfection and plot the simplest path. Dream big.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Network and share with your friends, team and community. Reach out with small gestures. Build and strengthen lasting connections for shared resilience. Lead by example.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Visualize fantastic success. Big shifts can be beneficial. Imagine exciting career possibilities. Listen to your heart and intuition. Share your appreciation and gratitude.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Dreamy adventures beckon. Explore new cultures, flavors and philosophies. Enjoy a journey with someone who sparks your creativity. Discover valuable treasures in unlikely places.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adopt a philosophical perspective. Changes can reveal financial opportunities. Contribute energies for reducing debt and building wealth together. Determination and persistence go far.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart with your partner. You’re a formidable team. Pull together for a common dream. Resolve unexpected details as they arise. Love wins.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain fitness and health practices for energy. Set goals to raise the level of your game. Collaborate with a coach to get farther, faster.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Romance and fun take center stage. Practice your artistry. Relax and enjoy familiar company. Your positivity is contagious. Enjoy time with your favorite people.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Visions of domestic renewal inspire action. Positive results energize your efforts. Get creative with domestic arts and crafts. Glamorize family gatherings with candlelight.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Apply creative talents and charms for a good cause. Share and exchange news with a wider circle. Communication gets satisfying results. Connect the dots.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Keep generating positive cash flow and financial harmony. Old assumptions get challenged. Stay flexible to adapt. Imagine long-term possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Indulge personal dreams, desires and passions. Imagine a thriving future and your potential role in it. What would it take? Advance with discipline and planning.
