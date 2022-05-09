Today’s Birthday (05/11/22). Grow, envision and create behind closed doors this year. Disciplined efforts propel your career aloft. Discover new talents this spring, before resolving a summer redirection with your partner. Romance heats up the autumn, energizing you to surpass winter obstacles. Plan and prepare to realize dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A partner’s opinion is important. Don’t ignore your own views, though. Keep an open mind. Choose for yourself. Stay respectful. Review the data. Share discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your physical moves. Follow expert guidance from doctors, coaches and mentors to advance faster. Listen carefully. Gentle pressure works better than force.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Reaffirm commitments. Remind people what you love about them. A temporary separation could make hearts grow fonder. Avoid arguments gracefully. Follow the rules.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters require attention. Clean messes and beautify your spaces, even if you don’t feel like it. Restore integrity where missing. Contribute to family harmony.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Read, write and share your views. Clean up a rough draft. Edit and revise. Don’t reveal unfinished work. Misunderstandings abound. Study and research.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Tap new revenue to juggle incoming expenses. Profit from creativity. Work carefully so you won’t have to do it over. Maintain positive cash flow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your heart. Discuss dreams, ambitions and desires with your partner. Don’t get pushy, despite enthusiasm. Respect another’s position. Patiently connect and coordinate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge as much as possible. Peaceful settings encourage productivity. Review plans and adapt for new circumstances. Put things away, clean and organize.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Join forces to advance a common passion or cause. Strengthen basic support structures. Don’t push limitations. Organize.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Research carefully before launching a professional project. New information challenges an assumption. Repay favors. Check tasks off your list. Prepare and then rest easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Rest and enjoy the scenery. Review and confirm itineraries and reservations. Time spent on planning and preparation allows your investigation to expand later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — To avoid financial problems, follow rules carefully. Stash your cash. Conserve resources. Review budgets and accounting to maximize savings. Collaborate for shared gain.