Today’s Birthday (03/09/23). Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity this year. Self discipline realizes personal dreams. Adapt winter communications for breaking news, before a surge in springtime income. Adjusting plans with challenging summer investigations leads to an autumn windfall of family benefits. Invest and save for long-term growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your partner’s views are important. Listen carefully to avoid an argument. Apologize when you make a mistake. Obligations could seem overwhelming. Share support.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Nurture your health and wellness, especially with a heavy workload. Balance stress with peace, and action with rest. Avoid junk food. Exercise energizes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Romantic ideals and fantasies could fade to reveal messier realities. Clean up what you can. Add beauty where missing. Get creative with a puzzle.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean domestic messes and self-esteem grows. Nurture family with good food and home comforts. Make repairs and upgrades. Adapt plans and budgets for new circumstances.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Proceed with caution. Logistics problems can be solved. Schedule carefully to avoid conflict. Patiently clarify misunderstandings right away or they can grow. Practice diplomacy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Assess what’s required. Exercise restraint. See what you can do without. Find what’s needed nearby. New evidence threatens complacency. There’s money, but none to waste.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take extra care of yourself. Self-criticism or doubts could drain energy. Recharge with warm water and bubbles, a new style, or comforting activities. You’re beloved.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Quiet reflection restores and recharges you. Avoid noise or chaos. Clean messes and put things away to clear space. Consider the big mysteries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You may need to adapt plans for others. Watch for hidden agendas. Keep your tone respectful and avoid upsets. Friendship grows with care.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional obstacles could cause delays. Take advantage to review and revise your work. Don’t worry about the future. Focus on immediate concerns to advance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Widen your investigation while keeping travel plans flexible. Watch the road for hidden obstacles. Changes affect plans and itineraries. Explore different options.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Hold out for the best deal, before purchasing. You may have what you need stashed away. Recycle and save. Research for the best value.

"

"