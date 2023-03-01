Today’s Birthday (03/02/23). This year showers down abundant resources. Regular private reflection, rest and planning recharges. Winter news redirects the story, before a lucrative spring season delights. Adapting studies and travels around summer changes, leads into a profitable collaborative autumn phase. Save, budget and invest for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Savor peaceful privacy at home. Listen to your inner wisdom. Plan, organize and prepare over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication fosters resolution. Your social life booms, with Mercury in Pisces. Over three weeks, friends share valuable information, solutions and advice. Teamwork flowers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover career opportunities in conversation over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. There may be a test involved. Market, promote and connect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue personal dreams. Travel and discovery beckon. With Mercury in Pisces, investigate curious subjects. Explore philosophy, metaphysics and unanswerable questions. Try new views and flavors.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider options. Collaborate for shared gain. Communication leads to lucrative rewards, with Mercury in Pisces. Discuss potential, opportunities and possibilities. Budget and plan.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Learn from other views. Partnership arises in conversation, with Mercury in Pisces. Collaboration and teamwork flower naturally over three weeks. You’re building something wonderful together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Professional opportunities abound. Listen and learn over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Talk with trusted experts. Balance work, play and health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Talk about the fun you’d love to have, with Mercury in Pisces. Express creative ideas. Write, record and film. You’re exceptionally persuasive. Get playful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Family fortunes rise. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Discuss the potential. Invent possibilities. Settle into your nest together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Indulge intellectual curiosity. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, favor communication, creativity and research. Share discoveries. Network and connect puzzle pieces.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Exercise energizes you. Profitable ideas abound over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Network, wheel and deal. Discuss and generate lucrative possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re exceptionally brilliant over the next several weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Use your persuasive arts and charisma to advance personal passions.

