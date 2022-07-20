Today’s Birthday (07/22/22). Adventure beckons this year. Coordination and partnership flowers with steady love and attention. Changes redirect your heart this summer, before autumn romance sparks anew. Adapt with a social challenge next winter, before your career takes off next spring. Studies and educational pursuits reveal fascinating treasure.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next month, with the Sun in Leo, favors fun and romance. It’s easier to get what you want. Pursue your passions. Love is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — For the next four weeks, under the Leo Sun, family comes first. Strengthen your base. Focus on household improvement and raising levels of domestic bliss.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — What classes do you want to take? Begin a 30-day learning phase. You’re especially brilliant with communications this month, with the Sun in Leo.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover new income sources over the next four weeks. Energize lucrative activities. The Sun in Leo favors profitable ventures. Bring home something juicy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy the spotlight. Your work is getting positive attention. Energize personal passion projects, with the Sun in your sign. Leap to the next level.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Finish old business. Enjoy a contemplative phase this next month. Imagine an inspiring plan. Envision possibilities. Research options and practical details. Relax and recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle public relations over the next month under the Leo Sun. Teamwork and collaboration can accomplish the seemingly impossible. Share a persuasive message.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Career advancement is distinctly possible this month. The Leo Sun favors your work and professional ambitions. Get support from your partner when needed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Begin an expansive phase, with the Sun in Leo. The next month favors exploration, investigation and studies. Come up with creative and unusual ideas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration could get romantic. Keep your sense of humor. Financial planning produces lucrative results, with the Sun in Leo. Strategize for common gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Love fills your house. The next month under the Leo Sun favors collaboration, partnership and compromise. Listen. Let others contribute. Advance together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a busy month-long phase. Focus to balance work, health and energy. Exercise, good food and rest support you. Practice to grow stronger.

