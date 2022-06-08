Today’s Birthday (06/10/22). Benefit through community connections this year. Steady, disciplined efforts expand your educational horizons. Redirect physical actions around summer changes that lead to energized autumn health and vitality. Private tranquility feeds an imaginative planning phase that inspires springtime team victory. Share support, resources and common passions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Discuss the future with your partner. You can see where long-term planning is missing. Align on the direction to take. You’re building for lasting value.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in demand. Don’t push physical limitations. Gravity usually wins. Talk about health and fitness goals with doctors and coaches. Imagine possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Abandon romantic expectations, assumptions or preconceptions. Stay flexible. Give up illusions of control. Fun is distinctly possible. Sit back and enjoy the ride.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Try a gentle approach at home with family. Clean messes. Keep systems flowing. Share future dreams. Listen to what others want. Make long-term plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine what could be possible. Speculate. Envision how you’d like things to go. Don’t worry about fears or other barriers. Discuss crazy dreams.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — That money could show up anytime now. Things may not go as planned. Monitor budgets, statements and balances. Find valuable solutions in conversation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Put in extra effort to exceed your own expectations. Don’t push beyond limits, though. Keep your eyes open. Discuss personal ambitions, dreams and possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find a peaceful spot to focus on your own thoughts and dreams. Avoid noise, chaos or crowds. Consider shifting circumstances and make long-term plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Confer with friends and allies. Don’t push your luck on a group issue. Discuss options, opportunities and potential. Abandon assumptions or false hope. Listen carefully.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities require immediate attention. Don’t worry about what you know or don’t. You learn easily. One person’s ideas spark another’s. Discuss possibilities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Make plans for an educational exploration. Imagine potential destinations and subjects. Talk with people who have relevant experience. Refine options and possibilities.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Rake in short-term profits. Consider long-term opportunities. Keep shared financial accounts balanced with energized action. Coordinate for maximum gain. Collaborate and contribute together.
