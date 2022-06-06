Today’s Birthday (06/08/22). Win with teamwork this year. Expand your investigation with steady, persistent exploration. Summer brings physical changes requiring adaptation for optimal autumn work and health performance. Rest, plan and recharge next winter, before parties, teamwork and social connections illuminate the springtime. Together, you’re unbeatable.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Support each other with a challenge. You can see the boundaries and limitations. Don’t push your luck. Simplify expectations. Clarify the plan. Collaborate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow to reassess the terrain. Avoid accidents or pitfalls. A health change or challenge deserves attention. Nurture your body with good food, rest and exercise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax. Romantic barriers are temporary. Separation makes the heart grow fonder. Keep agreements, bargains and promises. Express your creativity, passion and commitment. Get playful.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Clean a domestic mess or breakdown. Work done now has lasting benefits. Sort through things and give away what’s no longer needed. Enjoy the results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig deeper into a fascinating subject. A creative barrier stops the action in one direction while things open up another way. Stay flexible. Take notes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Unexpected expenses require adaptation. Extra efforts produce the resources you need. Adjust the budget to reduce elsewhere. Creative solutions arise with determination.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Ponder the possibilities. One door closes and another opens. Treat yourself with kindness while adapting with a personal challenge. Compassion starts at home.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Take a break to recharge. Monitor conditions and prepare before launching. Wait for an obstacle to clear. Imagine perfection and plot the steps necessary.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can overcome a shared challenge. Provide your piece of the puzzle. Listen and observe closely. Contribution produces satisfying results. Support an effort with friends.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Hunt for solutions to a professional problem. Do more research before launching. Avoid reckless moves. Strategize with your team. Consider options and potential.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the scenery. Explore the view, whether from your backyard or a long-distance ramble. Patiently persist with your investigation despite delays. Determination pays.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — To avoid financial errors, play the game strictly by the book. Review budgets and balances. Monitor conditions before advancing. Research expenditures carefully. Manage accounts together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.