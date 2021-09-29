Today’s Birthday (09/30/21). Grow through love, romance and creative projects this year. Practice passion and compassion with steady discipline. Resolve challenges with shared financial accounts this autumn, before communication reveals winter opportunities. Reap a lucrative shared spring harvest, for resources around extra summer expenses. Lead with heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your frugality serves you (and the planet) well. Reduce consumption at home to save money and resources. Keep your patience, especially with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on basic priorities, especially with communications. Simplify the message. Clarify and repeat. Patience is golden. Support your network with information and encouragement.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Hold onto what you have. Conserve resources. Minimize risks or hassle. Avoid gluttony or greed. Postpone financial discussions. Manage basic responsibilities. Pay the piper.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge, especially when others don’t. Provide stability and leadership. Avoid risky situations. Keep a cool head despite temporary confusion or chaos.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Routines could get disrupted. Lay low to process recent transitions. It’s faster to do something slowly, but only once. Breathe deeply. Consider the big picture.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Teamwork can help around a tight spot. Slow and navigate carefully. Send someone else ahead. Keep your tone respectful. Don’t touch savings. Practice diplomacy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take the lead with a professional challenge. Let go of a preconception. Talk is cheap; don’t believe everything you hear. Strengthen basic support structures.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Find practical applications for what you’re learning. New facts dispel old fears. Don’t take things personally. Let bygones be bygones. Apply your discoveries.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Simplify shared financial objectives. Provide stability and support. Don’t waste energy worrying (or arguing) about money. Instead, contribute however you can. Tally chips later.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Strengthen the basics. Wear practical shoes. Share support around an obstacle or barrier. Avoid sensitivities or risk sparking an argument. Keep promises and agreements.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Nurture yourself around stressors like chaos, uncertainty or change. Slow the pace, even as demand rises. Keep a cool head. Get help when needed.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Family comes first. Exceptional patience may be required. Try to turn down the heat. Stay out of someone else’s argument. Discover wisdom from a child.
