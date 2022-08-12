Today’s Birthday (08/15/22). Discover new territory this year. Coordinate consistently and share powerful results. Resolve a matter of the heart this summer, before love inspires autumn romance, passion and creativity. Winter changes affect your friends and community, before a springtime career surge uplifts. Contribute to an inspiring vision.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Go for what you love. Advance personal passion projects by leaps and bounds. Conditions favor bold initiatives. Dress for success. Push full speed ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax in your sanctuary. Enjoy favorite rituals and traditions. Creativity and imagination spark. Envision how you’d like things to go. Research possibilities. Plot your course.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Team initiatives can advance where an individual might get stopped. Arrange connections in advance. Organize. Share resources, support and information. Teach and learn.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your status and influence are rising. Develop professional projects with heart. You can get what you need. Put love into your work and it flowers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a curious obsession. Study and investigate. The more you learn, the more you need to know. Discover something exciting, delicious and new.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather in abundance. Technology can increase profitability. Find creative efficiencies. Make a change or investment for lasting gain. Collaborate for shared profits.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration and partnership come naturally. Brainstorm clever ideas. Choose which ones to advance and push with all your heart. Share love, creativity and beauty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Nurture yourself. Nature and friends recharge you. Get outside and do something you love. Physical action gets wonderful results. Beat your own record.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy simple pleasures. Have fun with friends and family. Beautiful scenery and music add an inviting ambiance. Savor delicious moments with people you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Enjoy family connections. Domestic arts and improvements provide satisfying results. Fortune follows initiative. Fill the house with love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially creative with words and images. Craft them into an interesting statement. Express your heart. Share and network. Find what you’re looking for.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Have faith in your own abilities and imagination. Develop lucrative opportunities into positive cash flow. Creative ideas abound. Narrow focus to the most promising.

