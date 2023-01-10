Today’s Birthday (01/12/23). Domestic joys brighten this year. Grow financial strength with disciplined efforts. Reorienting winter plans around a change of heart sparks inspiration for springtime domestic renewal. Adapt around summer community challenges, before a dreamy professional opportunity energizes next autumn. Prioritize family health, happiness and harmony.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Communication lines flow more freely, with Mars direct in Gemini. Get the word out. Polish and edit public statements. Creative projects flower. Connect and network.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Get an income turbo boost, with Mars direct. Discover new markets and efficiencies. Tap into rising demand and growing momentum. Lucrative projects unfold.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — A personal ambition flowers, with Mars direct in your sign. Use your superpowers for good. Pour energy into realizing a dream. Dress the part.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan your moves in detail. Clean, sort and organize, with Mars direct. Pursue reflection, introspection and peace. Meditate on dreams, wishes, wants and prayers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Coordination amplifies your reach, with Mars direct. Teamwork fans spark into flame. Community participation generates results. Direct energy for a passionate cause.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance an exciting project. Your professional stature and influence rise, with Mars direct. Pour energy into moving your career to the next level.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Widen an exploration. Travels, studies and investigation reveal new possibilities, with Mars direct in Gemini. Research clues abound. Make brilliant connections and discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Cash flows in with renewed vigor now that Mars is direct. Pay debt and build savings with this surge. Contribute for shared gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your partnership feels supercharged, with Mars stationing direct. Collaborative actions have greater power. Take on big goals and dreams. Together, you can do anything.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Power into physical activities and practices, with Mars direct. Steady action gets fabulous results. Nurture your health with good food, rest, medicine and nature.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Put your action and energy where your heart is. Passions are on the rise, with Mars stationing direct. Romance and creativity flower anew.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Energize home renovation, beautification and repairs. Develop domestic projects for satisfying results, with Mars direct. Paint makes a big difference. Nurture your nest.
