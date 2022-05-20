Today’s Birthday (05/23/22). Strengthen social bonds this year. Discover new frontiers with discipline and determination. Make a summer change benefiting health and work, for maximum autumn strength, endurance and energy. Winter hibernation recharges you for spring parties and social fun. Benefits flow through family, friends and community.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance a dream with a lucky opportunity. Plan and prepare. Take advantage of the circumstances. Put action to your words. Get productive behind closed doors.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership with a group effort. Consider the contribution you’d like to make, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Support others with a common objective.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Apply yourself to a professional opportunity. Plan and prepare in peaceful privacy. Enjoy familiar rituals, with Mercury retrograde backing into Taurus. Develop career growth.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Explore a fascinating detour. Collaboration and teamwork grow with Taurus Mercury. Friends help you advance. An educational opportunity is worth investigating.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and take advantage of a financial opportunity. Communication benefits your career. Talk about how you would love things to go. Grow your savings.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers. Share educational experiences. Explore new terrain. Discover common affinities and passions. Love surges when least expected. Make a romantic connection.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work performance is growing stronger. Get excellent advice from someone you love. Make technical improvements. Set realistic goals. Practice your moves carefully.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Invite someone who makes your heart flutter to share an unexpected delight. Collaborate on creative projects. Express passion. You’re making a good impression.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Domestic joys feed your heart. Enjoy good home cooking. Love strengthens family health and vitality. Nurture yourself so you can nurture others. Savor delicious moments.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover an unexpected creative solution or opportunity. Your muses serenade you in harmony. Express what’s in your heart. Let your feelings be known.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Grab a lucrative break. An opportunity is worth pursuing and developing into fruition. Stash resources for desired domestic changes. Nurture your family with love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Get into a personal passion. Review intellectual puzzles and make useful connections for shared solutions, with Mercury retrograde in Taurus. Entertain your brain.
