Today’s Birthday (11/17/22). Grow physical capabilities this year. Prioritize domestic harmony with steady efforts. Autumn illuminates personal accomplishments, before attention shifts for winter support with your partner. Your hard work pays off next spring, inspiring a summer phase of reflection, self-improvement and introspection. Practice gets invaluable results.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Travel conditions improve over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius, so expand your territory. Enjoy philosophical inquiries.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy fun and games. Set long-range financial targets. Communication gets lucrative over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Wheel, deal and sign contracts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Pull for the home team. Ignore petty stuff and collaborate with your partner. Irritations could disrupt things if you let them. Rely on each other.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Grow by learning from experts with your work, health and fitness, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Create and discover efficiencies and solutions for three weeks.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your persuasive charms. You’re especially expressive, artistic and creative, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Share your passion. Invent fun and romance in conversation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Nurture yourself with domestic improvements. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius, focus on household renovation. Uncover forgotten treasures. Invent a new purpose for old stuff.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax in peaceful settings. Begin a three-week intensive study phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Indulge curiosity. Investigate assumptions. Write reports. Consider ethics and consequences.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for lucrative team results. Cash flow velocity rises over three weeks, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Buy, sell and barter. Monitor to keep balances positive.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is rising. You have an advantage, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Ask for what you want. Listen for solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Explore possibilities. Start a three-week philosophical and spiritual phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Secrets get revealed. Discover hidden wonders. Illuminate compassion, beauty and joy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re in the center of the buzz. Enjoy a three-week social phase, with Mercury in Sagittarius. Share resources, data and connections. Accomplish great things together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Mercury entering Sagittarius today launches a three-week professional growth phase. Let others know what you want. What you say impacts your career directly.
